Video shows the moment the Michigan Women’s Gymnastics team found out they are National Champions

by

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Women’s Gymnastics team was absolutely amazing as they won the 2021 National Championship for the first time in school history by edging out Oklahoma.

Here is the moment they found out they were National Champions.

Not only did Michigan win the title but they posted a program-best 198.2500.

Congrats to the Wolverines!

