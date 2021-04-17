Video shows the moment the Michigan Women’s Gymnastics team found out they are National Champions

Sharing is caring!

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Women’s Gymnastics team was absolutely amazing as they won the 2021 National Championship for the first time in school history by edging out Oklahoma.

Here is the moment they found out they were National Champions.

For the first time in program history, @UMichWGym are national champions! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/glff17gQ5H — ESPN (@espn) April 17, 2021

Not only did Michigan win the title but they posted a program-best 198.2500.

2021 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! With a PROGRAM-BEST 198.2500, the Wolverines win their first-ever National Championship!!!!#FiredUp #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kfAiV8l5FU — Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 17, 2021

Congrats to the Wolverines!