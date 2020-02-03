41.6 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Video tribute for Detroit Red Wings forward Valtteri Filppula’s 1,000th game

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Red Wings News

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Red Wings always take care of their own!

Veteran forward Valtteri FIlppula, currently in his second tour of duty with the Red Wings, was honored prior to tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers with a special video tribute.

Several of his former teammates had messages for him, and he and his family was also gifted a special golfing trip for later in the year:

