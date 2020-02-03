Video tribute for Detroit Red Wings forward Valtteri Filppula’s 1,000th game

The Detroit Red Wings always take care of their own!
Veteran forward Valtteri FIlppula, currently in his second tour of duty with the Red Wings, was honored prior to tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers with a special video tribute.
Several of his former teammates had messages for him, and he and his family was also gifted a special golfing trip for later in the year:
Some familiar faces here. 🤩
Congrats again, Val! pic.twitter.com/Cj7ABCyNDF
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 4, 2020