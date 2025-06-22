Parker Meadows blasts a 3 run Homer in the 9th inning as the Tigers rake in 5 runs in the bottom of the 9th 6/22/2025
The game is now in a rain delay, Tigers lead 8-1 in the 9th.
Video: Parker Meadows blasts 3-run Home Run to right field
