Videos emerge of historic Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse burning to ground

As you can see in the videos below, the historic Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse is on fire.

From Fox 2 News:

The Bloomfield Township Fire Departments and Southfield Fire Departments have been called to a massive fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club Thursday morning and, according to video from the scene, the fire is raging.

The call for the massive fire came in around 10 a.m. A spokesperson from the Bloomfield Township Fire Department told FOX 2 that every single firefighter from the department is on the scene.

VIDEO: The historic Oakland Hills Country Club is on fire — https://t.co/weTtY28KvP (Video credit: Murray Wikol) pic.twitter.com/eNE52bqiuX — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) February 17, 2022

BREAKING: Historic Oakland Hills clubhouse is on fire. Video from moments ago, courtesy of Brian K. pic.twitter.com/WrbBlQCSYm — Michigan Golf Live (@mglbill) February 17, 2022

Oakland Hills Country Club – Bloomfield Twp., MI. Fire has all but destroyed the iconic wood building, believed the second largest in Michigan behind only the Grand Hotel. More ⁦@WWJ950⁩ and https://t.co/NcwIrwPs9B. pic.twitter.com/6sIrhWiiIL — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) February 17, 2022