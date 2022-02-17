in General Topic

Videos emerge of historic Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse burning to ground

Oh no!

As you can see in the videos below, the historic Oakland Hills Country Club clubhouse is on fire.

From Fox 2 News:

The Bloomfield Township Fire Departments and Southfield Fire Departments have been called to a massive fire at the Oakland Hills Country Club Thursday morning and, according to video from the scene, the fire is raging.

The call for the massive fire came in around 10 a.m. A spokesperson from the Bloomfield Township Fire Department told FOX 2 that every single firefighter from the department is on the scene.

