If you were watching Sunday Night Football between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, you may have witnessed one of the strangest plays in the NFL.

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Vikings kicker Will Reichard attempted an incredible 71-yard field goal using a rarely seen rule known as a fair catch kick. And believe it or not, he nearly made it!

Will Reichard comes up just short on a 71-yard fair catch free kick in Mexico City.



Mike Tirico with the SNF call for NBC. 🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/q3BDFyVWBP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2026

Reichard’s kick came up just short, but the attempt left plenty of football fans wondering the same thing: What in the world is a fair catch kick, and how is it even legal?

What Is a Fair Catch Field Goal?

A fair catch kick, sometimes called a free kick field goal, is a little-known NFL rule that allows a team to attempt a field goal immediately after making a fair catch on a punt.

Unlike a traditional field goal, the ball does not have to be snapped to a holder. Instead, the kicker can attempt the kick from the spot of the fair catch while the opposing team must line up at least 10 yards away.

Here’s what makes the rule so unusual:

No snap: The ball is placed at the fair-catch spot.

The ball is placed at the fair-catch spot. No defensive rush: The opposing team cannot charge toward the kicker before the ball is kicked.

The opposing team cannot charge toward the kicker before the ball is kicked. Three points: If the kick travels through the uprights, it counts just like a regular field goal.

If the kick travels through the uprights, it counts just like a regular field goal. Extremely rare: Teams seldom attempt one because the necessary circumstances rarely occur.

That’s exactly the opportunity Minnesota took advantage of Sunday night.

Has Anyone Actually Made One?

Yes, and it happened relatively recently.

On December 19, 2024, Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker successfully converted a 57-yard fair catch kick against the Denver Broncos. According to NFL.com, it was the first successful attempt of its kind since 1976.

Reichard’s 71-yard attempt against San Francisco was considerably longer, but it nearly produced another unforgettable moment.

The attempt ultimately fell short, leaving Minnesota without the three points. However, it gave fans a rare look at a rule that many probably didn’t even realize existed.

And now you know: Yes, NFL teams can actually attempt a field goal after a fair catch!