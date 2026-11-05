The Minnesota Vikings suffered their first loss of the 2026 season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and now they’re reportedly making a significant change at quarterback.

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Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell says Carson Wentz will start Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, while Kyler Murray continues dealing with a hamstring injury sustained during Minnesota’s 19-15 loss at Ford Field.

The development gives Wentz another opportunity to lead the Vikings, who entered last Sunday’s game undefeated before running into a determined Detroit defense.

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) warms up during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Carson Wentz to Start as Kyler Murray Deals With Injury

O’Connell said Thursday that Murray underwent imaging on his injured hamstring and is considered week-to-week. Minnesota is holding him out against Buffalo to avoid risking another injury.

Wentz will take over the starting role, with Max Brosmer serving as his backup.

Earlier Thursday, reporting about Minnesota’s quarterback situation indicated that Wentz was trending toward starting Monday night. O’Connell then made it official.

The Vikings had initially hoped Murray might be available, but the organization is taking a cautious approach with a quarterback whose mobility is an important part of his game.

Lions Defense Helped Create Minnesota’s Quarterback Questions

Murray struggled to consistently move the football against Detroit, completing 17 of 29 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

As we previously reported following Detroit’s victory, Murray acknowledged that the Lions made life difficult for Justin Jefferson, limiting Minnesota’s star receiver to five catches for 33 yards.

Detroit also made Murray uncomfortable throughout the afternoon, with the Lions’ defensive front generating pressure and preventing the Vikings from establishing consistent offensive momentum.

The Lions sacked Murray three times, with Aidan Hutchinson, Jimmy Rolder and Skyler Gill-Howard each getting one. Alim McNeill, whose sack pace we highlighted earlier this season, finished with two tackles and no sacks against Minnesota.

Although Murray finished Sunday’s game, he subsequently reported hamstring soreness that prompted further medical evaluation.

Vikings Turn to Experienced Backup Against Buffalo

Wentz is no stranger to stepping into Minnesota’s starting lineup, having already started at Chicago on Sept. 20.

In that September victory, Wentz completed 11 of 20 passes for 143 yards as Minnesota defeated the Bears 9-3. His experience gives O’Connell a veteran option while Murray recovers.

According to Minnesota’s official account of Wentz’s previous start, the veteran quarterback has earned the coaching staff’s confidence in his ability to prepare quickly and manage the offense.

The Vikings enter Monday night’s matchup with a 6-1 record, while Buffalo also sits at 6-1, making this an important interconference showdown. Kickoff in Minnesota is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Bottom Line

Sunday’s loss to the Lions was already a frustrating afternoon for Minnesota, but the injury to Murray has created an additional challenge for O’Connell and his coaching staff.

With Murray reportedly considered week-to-week, the Vikings are turning to Carson Wentz while their starting quarterback recovers.

For Detroit Lions fans, the development is another noteworthy consequence of Sunday’s hard-fought NFC North victory, which handed Minnesota its first loss of the season.