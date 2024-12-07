Vikings CB Byron Murphy Proves He’s Jealous of Detroit Lions With Latest Comment

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy clearly has had enough of hearing about the Detroit Lions, and he's not afraid to let the world know. After Detroit’s dramatic 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers, which extended their franchise-record 11-game win streak, Murphy made it clear he was less than thrilled about the constant buzz surrounding the Lions.

“Obviously Detroit came out with the win, I didn’t like that,” Murphy told KSTP in Minnesota. “It was a good game, feel like some plays Green Bay could’ve done better. But it’s football, things happen and obviously Detroit won the game. But we’ll see them soon.” Murphy’s words seem to drip with frustration, as though the Lions' victory over the Packers—one that further solidified their position as the top team in the NFC—was just one too many in a season full of praise for Detroit’s resurgence.

The most telling part of Murphy's comments came when he expressed just how tired he is of hearing about the Lions. “I’m not liking all this Detroit talk right now. I just keep hearing it over and over,” he said, clearly annoyed. “I’m just over them. I’m over Green Bay too, but Detroit, they just talk about them too much and I’m over that as well.”

Back end of my conversation with #Vikings CB Byron Murphy Jr. today. He's getting a bit tired of all the Lions national chatter: pic.twitter.com/oqYgQQk7g1 — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) December 6, 2024

The reality, of course, is that Detroit has become one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and that success is only fueling the media frenzy. With a top-ranked offense and a defense that is continuing to improve, the Lions are emerging as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. But for Murphy and the Vikings, who are chasing the Lions for the NFC North crown, all the Detroit talk must be a bitter pill to swallow.

The Lions’ dominance, along with their growing hype, has clearly gotten under the skin of Vikings players like Murphy. While Detroit continues to roll, Minnesota finds itself struggling to keep pace, and the frustration of hearing about the Lions from every corner of the NFL world is only amplifying that sense of rivalry.

As the Lions continue to steamroll through the season, with their sights set firmly on the No. 1 seed in the NFC, it seems likely that the more Detroit wins, the more Murphy and the Vikings will be “over” hearing about them. But as the NFC North race heats up, one thing is for sure—Murphy and his team will have plenty more opportunities to prove they’re not going to let the Lions waltz through this division without a fight.

For now, though, it’s safe to say Byron Murphy and the Vikings will be watching the Lions from behind, at least for the moment, and clearly, they don’t like what they see.