Vikings CB Patrick Peterson throws shade at Detroit Lions

Here we go again. Another NFL player taking a shot at the Detroit Lions while complementing Matthew Stafford.

This time it’s Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson who was tossing the shade.

“I always thought he was a top-tier quarterback in this league. He just happened to play for the Detroit Lions.”

