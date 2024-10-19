fb
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Vikings Make Decision on T.J. Hockenson’s Availability vs. Detroit Lions

Just moments ago, Adam Schefter tweeted that the Minnesota Vikings have made a critical decision regarding the availability of tight end T.J. Hockenson for their Week 7 showdown against the Detroit Lions. Schefter reported, “Vikings downgraded TE T.J. Hockenson and G Dalton Risner to out for Sunday’s game vs. the Lions. Hockenson’s comeback remains on hold.”

This is a significant blow for the Vikings, as there was a chance that Hockenson, a former Detroit Lion, would make his season debut in Week 7. After being traded to the Vikings last season, Hockenson quickly became a reliable target for quarterback Kirk Cousins, contributing heavily to Minnesota’s passing game.

Despite his knee injury healing, Hockenson has not yet fully acclimated back to game speed, delaying his return. Earlier this week, Hockenson expressed optimism, stating that he had “passed every test by a mile” from a medical standpoint, but acknowledged that the process of getting fully game-ready would take some time.

With Hockenson out, the Vikings will be without one of their primary weapons, and the Lions defense, led by coordinator Aaron Glenn, will have one less player to focus on. Detroit is preparing for a high-stakes matchup that will determine the early frontrunner in the NFC North. The Lions will also catch a break as Risner, a key piece of the Vikings' offensive line, will also miss the game.

Stay tuned for further updates as both teams prepare for this critical divisional clash.

