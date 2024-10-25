fb
Friday, October 25, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsVikings Prove Detroit Lions Curse Is Alive And Well
Detroit Lions

Vikings Prove Detroit Lions Curse Is Alive And Well

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
21

After Thursday's Minnesota Vikings loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the infamous “Detroit Lions Curse” continues to hold strong in the 2024 NFL season. Teams that play the Lions are now 0-5 in their next game, proving that Detroit leaves more than just bruises on their opponents—they leave a lingering curse.

Detroit Lions

Here’s a look at how the Lions have derailed teams after playing them:

  • Rams lost to the Cardinals following a battle with the Lions.
  • Bucs were knocked off by the Broncos the week after facing Detroit.
  • Cardinals fell to the Commanders post-Lions matchup.
  • Seahawks suffered a shocking loss to the Giants after their game against Detroit.
  • Vikings, the most recent victim, lost to the Rams after being defeated by the Lions.

Even the Cowboys, who had a bye following their game with Detroit, can be seen as victims in a different way—they didn’t even have a chance to rebound.

This strange string of misfortune has fans buzzing about a so-called “Lions Curse,” which seems to haunt teams long after the final whistle against Detroit. Whether it's a result of their physical style of play, mental toll, or just pure coincidence, one thing is clear: facing the Detroit Lions this season spells trouble for your next matchup.

With the Lions sitting atop the NFC North and showing no signs of slowing down, it’s safe to say that teams should not only be wary of facing them—but also about what happens afterward.

Previous article
Denver Broncos Release Statement Following Josh Reynolds’ Shooting
Next article
Detroit Lions Could Be Without Key Player Vs. Titans
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

E bell on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Chuck Tempalski on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Evie on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Steven M on Detroit Lions Predicted To Make BLOCKBUSTER Trade For Maxx Crosby
Lions dye hard fan 45 years strong. I don’t care long as they win that’s all that matters on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Lions dye hard fan 45 years strong. I don’t care long as they win that’s all that matters on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Marc T on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Marc T on Report: Jameson Williams Is Weighing His Options
Daniel Reed on Detroit Lions Lose Out On Potential Replacement For Aidan Hutchinson
Harry on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions