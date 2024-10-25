Vikings Prove Detroit Lions Curse Is Alive And Well

After Thursday's Minnesota Vikings loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the infamous “Detroit Lions Curse” continues to hold strong in the 2024 NFL season. Teams that play the Lions are now 0-5 in their next game, proving that Detroit leaves more than just bruises on their opponents—they leave a lingering curse.

Here’s a look at how the Lions have derailed teams after playing them:

Rams lost to the Cardinals following a battle with the Lions.

lost to the following a battle with the Lions. Bucs were knocked off by the Broncos the week after facing Detroit.

were knocked off by the the week after facing Detroit. Cardinals fell to the Commanders post-Lions matchup.

fell to the post-Lions matchup. Seahawks suffered a shocking loss to the Giants after their game against Detroit.

suffered a shocking loss to the after their game against Detroit. Vikings, the most recent victim, lost to the Rams after being defeated by the Lions.

Even the Cowboys, who had a bye following their game with Detroit, can be seen as victims in a different way—they didn’t even have a chance to rebound.

This strange string of misfortune has fans buzzing about a so-called “Lions Curse,” which seems to haunt teams long after the final whistle against Detroit. Whether it's a result of their physical style of play, mental toll, or just pure coincidence, one thing is clear: facing the Detroit Lions this season spells trouble for your next matchup.

With the Lions sitting atop the NFC North and showing no signs of slowing down, it’s safe to say that teams should not only be wary of facing them—but also about what happens afterward.