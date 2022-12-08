Vikings scrub Jalen Reagor gives Detroit Lions some bulletin-board material

Detroit Lions Notes

This coming Sunday, scrub wide receiver Jalen Reagor and the first-place Minnesota Vikings have a golden opportunity when they invade Ford Field to take on the red-hot Detroit Lions. With a win, the Vikings, who are currently 10-2, will clinch first place in the NFC North, which would be pretty impressive considering there will still be a month remaining in the season. On Wednesday, Reagor spoke to reporters and he gave the Lions some bulletin-board material.

What did Jalen Reagor say about the Detroit Lions?

Jalen Reagor Detroit Lions

While speaking to Chris Tomasson on Wednesday, Reagor, who has a TOTAL of six catches in 2022, guaranteed that the Vikings beat the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field.

“Jalen Reagor has guaranteed #Vikings to win at Detroit. I asked him about possibly clinching division & he said “We’re going to win” I asked him if that’s a guarantee: “Yes” He added “I’m not going to say nothing about if we might win. I’m..expecting us to win..I have no doubts””

These are some pretty big words from a dude who has six more NFL catches than I do this season!

In case you were wondering, during the first meeting between the Lions and Vikings, Reagor had a whopping one catch for two yards. He has yet to catch more than one pass in a game this season. Not exactly what you are hoping for out of a former first-round pick.

Keep it coming, Jalen, the Linos are going to make an example of you on Sunday… if you see the field!

jalen reagor,Detroit Lions

