Sunday, January 5, 2025
Detroit Lions

Vikings’ Ticket Scheme Backfires as Detroit Lions Fan Buys Tickets Meant for Minnesota

By W.G. Brady
The Minnesota Vikings’ attempt to fill Ford Field with their supporters took an unexpected twist, as a Detroit Lions fan successfully bought tickets intended for Minnesota fans. The Vikings had purchased around 1,900 tickets for their own supporters ahead of Sunday night’s crucial game against the Lions, but one savvy fan took full advantage of the situation, securing a great deal on lower-bowl seats.

The Ticket Purchase That Took Advantage of the Vikings' Plan

Detroit Lions fan Chris Tombrella took to X to explain how he managed to purchase two lower-bowl tickets directly from the Vikings’ box office for just $200 each. The deal was well below what tickets were going for on the secondary market, allowing Tombrella and his wife to affordably attend the high-stakes game. Here’s what he had to say:

“What may have been an even bigger backfire is I was able to call their box office and buy tickets. Not a Vikings season ticket holder. Just a dude in metro Detroit that is now able to afford going to the game buying tickets for $200. Thanks Vikings!” he wrote.

Tombrella also praised the deal, saying, “2 tickets lower bowl, $404 total. You couldn’t have done that for one ticket second-hand market, sure as hell not with fees. So again, thank you Vikings for assisting in that home-field advantage.”

How the Purchase Happened

According to Tombrella, he called the Vikings' box office just minutes before it closed, at 7:50 p.m., and was able to secure the tickets without being questioned. He explained that he wasn’t a Vikings season ticket holder but was referred by a friend. The staff asked him a few questions about seat preferences and confirmed the purchase, sending him the tickets via Ticketmaster later that evening.

“Had a buddy that said a friend of his tried it. Kind of thought I would just be calling his BS when I tried it. 5 minutes later, me and the wife a scrambling trying to find a babysitter,” Tombrella added.

A Fan-Fueled Victory

The Vikings’ decision to buy tickets for their own fans ultimately gave Tombrella an unexpected victory, and he couldn’t help but laugh about the situation. In what was meant to be an attempt to bolster their fan presence, the Vikings may have inadvertently helped a Lions fan score tickets to what is shaping up to be one of the biggest regular-season matchups in NFL history.

With the NFC North and the No. 1 seed on the line, this amusing turn of events may make for one more unforgettable story in the rivalry between the Lions and the Vikings. Perhaps the home-field advantage just got a little more complicated for Minnesota!

