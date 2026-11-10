Vikings Land Kirk Cousins to Chase the Lions

After the Minnesota Vikings lost 23-6 to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, they had to make a move at quarterback. They made it on deadline day, ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET cutoff. Minnesota acquired Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third-round pick, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. Cousins returns to the team he quarterbacked from 2018 through 2023, and Las Vegas turns to No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

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Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What the Kirk Cousins trade does to the NFC North standings

The Chicago Bears lead the NFC North at 7-2. The Detroit Lions and the Vikings are both 6-2, with Detroit holding the head-to-head tiebreaker after beating Minnesota 19-15 on Nov. 1. The Green Bay Packers are 6-3. In a division that tight, the Vikings had no reason to wait at quarterback. The help goes to an offense that ranks 27th in points, 31st in yards and 31st in passing, a unit the defense has been covering for all season.

Why Minnesota needed Kirk Cousins at quarterback

Cousins is a better option for Minnesota at this point than Carson Wentz or Kyler Murray. Murray, the starter, missed Monday night with a hamstring injury, and Wentz finished 8 of 25 for 81 yards against Buffalo. Minnesota also traded J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants on Sept. 28, which left the room thin. Head coach Kevin O’Connell is reunited with the quarterback he coached in 2022 and 2023.

Kirk Cousins’ 2026 numbers with the Raiders

This season with the Raiders, Cousins completed 64.1% of his passes for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine starts, and the Raiders went 4-5 with him under center. Those 20 touchdown passes are the second most in the NFL. The 38-year-old was having a solid year in Las Vegas. Minnesota faces Green Bay next, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. Cousins last played a game for the Vikings in 2023, and his return changes the picture of the entire NFC North.