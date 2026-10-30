The Detroit Red Wings may have found one of the best bargains of the NHL offseason, and head coach Todd McLellan is making it clear just how much Viktor Arvidsson means to his team.

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Arvidsson delivered a sensational performance Thursday night, recording three goals and an assist in Detroit’s 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.

It was the veteran forward’s sixth career hat trick and his first wearing the Winged Wheel.

And afterward, McLellan had some pretty strong praise for the 33-year-old.

Oct 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) looks on during the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Praises Viktor Arvidsson Following Hat Trick

While Arvidsson’s three goals stole the headlines, McLellan was quick to point out that his impact extends well beyond the scoresheet.

“(Arvidsson)’s a hell of a hockey player, but what he brings to the table night in and night out is that competitiveness,” McLellan said following Thursday’s victory. “And you can see it. His engine doesn’t stop. When he’s not scoring, he’s hunting and he’s turning pucks over.”

That’s exactly the kind of player Detroit hoped it was getting when it signed Arvidsson to a two-year, $10 million contract during the offseason.

As we previously reported, Arvidsson was already proving to be a bargain before Thursday’s breakout performance.

Now, through 13 games, he has eight goals and six assists for 14 points.

Not bad for a player earning $5 million per season.

Viktor Arvidsson Loving His Role With Red Wings

Arvidsson was equally enthusiastic when asked about how things have gone since arriving in Detroit.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s fun. I’m just trying to do my part, work hard and try to go to the net as much as I can. Playing with (DeBrincat) and (Emmitt Finnie) has been working really well. I’m just trying to play my game.”

That chemistry was on full display against Chicago.

Alex DeBrincat assisted on Arvidsson’s first two goals, while Finnie set up his empty-netter to complete the hat trick.

Arvidsson also credited the entire team for responding after Chicago took an early lead.

“I think we played a really good game, the whole team. And just like in Edmonton, we found a way to get going there. I think our second and third period there were outstanding.”

Detroit has now earned at least one point in eight of its last nine games, improving to 6-4-3.

Red Wings May Have Found Perfect Fit

Perhaps the most encouraging part of Arvidsson’s performance is how naturally he’s fitting alongside DeBrincat and Finnie.

With Dylan Larkin suspended without pay and out of the lineup, Detroit desperately needs forwards capable of generating consistent offense.

Arvidsson is doing exactly that.

As we previously examined, Finnie’s development has already given McLellan another dependable offensive option. Pairing the youngster with DeBrincat and Arvidsson could become an important part of Detroit’s success moving forward.

There’s still a long season ahead, but Arvidsson has wasted little time proving his value.

Three goals, four points, and one very happy head coach. Viktor Arvidsson is quickly becoming one of the Red Wings’ most important players.