Villanova HC Jay Wright takes to Twitter following breaking news

UPDATE:

Well, we guess this makes it official.

Jay Wright just took to Twitter to release a statement thanking Villanova and announcing that he is stepping down as the Wildcats’ head coach.

“Over the past 21 seasons, I have had the opportunity to live out a professional dream as the head coach at Villanova,” Wright wrote in a prepared statement. “Patty and I have been blessed to work with incredible, gifted young men who allowed us to coach them and brought us unmatched joy. We cannot overstate our gratitude to the players, coaches, and administrators who have been with us on this path. It has been an honor and a privilege to work at Villanova, especially under Father Peter and Mark Jackson.

“Now, though, it’s time for us to enter a new era of Villanova basketball. After 35 years in coaching, I am proud and excited to hand over the reins to Villanova’s next coach. I am excited to remain a part of Villanova and look forward to working with Father Peter, Mark and the rest of the leadership team. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat.”

Original Report:

According to multiple reports, Jay Wright is expected to step down as head basketball coach at Villanova.

Jon Rothstein is reporting that Kyle Neptune is expected ted to replace Wright.

Stay tuned.

Sources: Fordham's Kyle Neptune is expected to be Jay Wright's successor at Villanova. https://t.co/2v9CEGbkHi — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 20, 2022

