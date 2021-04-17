Villanova QB Daniel Smith ‘throws’ craziest TD pass of all-time [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Ok, I have to be honest with you about something. I cannot stand when somebody posts a video and labels it as the “greatest of all time” or the “best of all time” or the “craziest of all time.”

The reason why I cannot stand it is that 99 out of 100 times, I feel let down after watching the video of what happened.

Well, I am 100% confident that you are going to agree that what you are about to see is the craziest touchdown piece you have ever seen.

Take a look as Villanova QB Daniel Smith takes the snap, rolls out to his right, and then somehow “throws” the ball which is caught for a touchdown.

One of the craziest touchdown passes you'll ever see! 🤯 📸: @CAAFootball pic.twitter.com/fWlwiQXi99 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 17, 2021

Villanova ended up losing the game to Deleware 27-20 but the score is not what will be remembered from this game.