Viral photo of Barry Sanders will make Detroit Lions fans think about what could have been

Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders is the greatest running back in NFL history but, unfortunately, he was never able to get to a Super Bowl.

On Tuesday, Sanders was in studio for an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show and following the show, Eisen tweeted out a photo that will make Lions’ fans wonder what could have been.

Take a look at the photo below that shows Sanders holding the Lombardi Trophy.

Ugh.

What do you think?

