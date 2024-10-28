Viral Video Shows Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson Mocking Commanders Fans Prior to Epic Hail Mary

In a game that ended with one of the most thrilling plays in NFL history, Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. With just one play separating the Bears from a win over the Washington Commanders, a now-viral video captured Stevenson mocking Commanders fans as Washington’s quarterback, Jayden Daniels, prepared to launch a game-ending Hail Mary pass.

Karma for Tyrique Stevenson

As the video shows, Tyrique Stevenson can be seen taunting fans, confidently assuming the Bears had secured the victory. However, fate had a different plan. Just as Daniels took the snap, Stevenson shifted his focus back to the field, sprinting toward the middle of the action as the ball sailed through the air. Stevenson jumped up to tip the pass, but instead of knocking it down or catching it, his tip sent the ball right into the hands of Commanders receiver Noah Brown, who stood ready in the end zone to catch the game-winning touchdown.

Commanders fans, delighted by the unexpected outcome, quickly seized the video, which has since spread across social media. For Bears fans, however, it’s a painful reminder of a victory that slipped through their fingers in the final seconds. As a Detroit Lions fan, there’s a little satisfaction in watching the Bears lose in such a dramatic fashion. This memorable ending will surely fuel the NFC North rivalry for seasons to come.