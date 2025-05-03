Viral Video Shows Dan Campbell Wrestling a Bean Bag at Michigan State

Lions coach Dan Campbell is going viral for doing what he does best: dominating—this time, it’s a bean bag in the back of a truck.

Because nothing says NFL toughness like wrestling a bean bag in a truck bed on a college campus

In case you thought Dan Campbell only gets intense on Sundays, think again. The Detroit Lions head coach just went full NFL Films mode—but this time, the battleground wasn’t a football field. It was the back of a pickup truck. And the opponent? A comically massive bean bag chair.

Yes, really.

Coach vs. Bean Bag: The Offseason Matchup We Didn’t Know We Needed

So here’s the scene: it’s move-out day at Michigan State, and like any good dad, Dan Campbell is there helping his son pack up and head home. No problem, right?

Except… there’s this giant bean bag chair. And we’re not talking about a cute little dorm accessory. This thing looked like it came straight from a furniture store that specializes in items for giants or perhaps defensive linemen.

Naturally, Campbell—6-foot-5 and built like a tight end because he literally was one—did what any NFL coach would do: he jumped in the truck bed and tried to manhandle the blob into submission.

The Internet Lost Its Mind (And Honestly, So Did We)

Within hours, a video of the scene—set to music, no less—had spread like wildfire on social media. Campbell’s family was laughing. His truck probably wasn’t. And Crunch Time Sports summed it up best with this gem:

“Dan Campbell trying to get a GIANT bean bag chair in the back of his truck may be the GREATEST video on the internet.”

They’re not wrong. Watching the man who gives speeches about biting kneecaps now grunting and compressing memory foam like it’s game film? Cinema.

Dan Campbell trying to get a GIANT bean bag chair in the back of his truck may be the GREATEST video on the internet 🤣



🎥: @hollycampbell (IG) | #OnePride pic.twitter.com/koSXDTKEZR — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) May 2, 2025

Why This Is Peak Offseason Content

It’s May. The draft is done. OTAs are coming. And yet, somehow, Dan Campbell wrestling a bean bag is dominating NFL Twitter.

And really, this is why Lions fans love the guy. He’s not just a football coach. He’s a full-on character, a dad, and apparently a logistics manager when foam furniture needs moving.

The Bottom Line

Other coaches spend the offseason on yachts. Dan Campbell? He’s out here battling oversized bean bags like it’s the NFC Championship.

We salute you, Coach. May your truck bed always be spacious, your bean bags always compressible, and your viral videos always remind us why Detroit is all in on the kneecap collector.