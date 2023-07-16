Viral video shows David Montgomery getting yanked into another dimension

Training camp is coming soon, and new Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery has been training hard to make sure that he is in tip-top shape for the 2023 season. But in the video you are about to see, Montgomery got a little surprise during a recent workout.

David Montgomery gets yanked into another dimension

Take a look as Mongomery is working on some resistance training when he suddenly gets yanked into another dimension!

David Montgomery got yanked into another dimension pic.twitter.com/7VROcOVCbx — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) July 15, 2023

Bottom Line: Safety First!

We certainly appreciate Montgomery busting his tail during the offseason, but after watching this video, we highly recommend that he picks a different resistance workout! We are assuming Monty was not injured, but it sure did not look good.