Viral Video Shows Deebo Samuel Grabbing Teammates’ Neck After Missed Field Goal

On Sunday, during the San Francisco 49ers' narrow 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tensions rose on the sideline, leading to a heated exchange between 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and long snapper Taybor Pepper. A viral video captured the moment Samuel was seen grabbing Pepper by the neck, followed by a verbal spat with both Pepper and kicker Jake Moody, who had struggled throughout the game.

Tensions Mount After Moody’s Missed Field Goals

The tension began to build after Jake Moody, the 49ers’ kicker, missed three field goals—one each from 49, 50, and 44 yards. With the game hanging in the balance, Samuel appeared visibly frustrated with the kicking unit. The missed attempts had already made the game much closer than expected, and Samuel, who is known for his high-energy plays on the field, couldn’t contain his emotions.

In the video, Samuel can be seen approaching Pepper and grabbing his neck while expressing his frustration with the performance. It wasn’t just a physical interaction, as Samuel was also seen jawing with both Pepper and Moody, clearly upset with the situation.

3 missed kicks for the Niners today & Deebo is losing it on the long snapper



pic.twitter.com/ytaKCH1TSK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 10, 2024

“Just a High-Emotion Game”

Despite the fiery exchange, both Pepper and Samuel downplayed the incident after the game. Pepper explained, “Just a high-emotion game,” acknowledging the intensity of the moment. “Football’s high emotion, Jake was having a little rough patch there. (I was) standing up for Jake, because there was still time on the clock.”

While Samuel’s actions seemed intense, it was clear the frustration stemmed from the high stakes of the game and the missed opportunities to extend the 49ers’ lead.

Deebo Samuel Responds to the Incident

After the game, Samuel addressed the altercation, explaining his actions as a moment of frustration. “Just like frustrated in the heat of battle,” Samuel said. “It was a close game, and I kind of got out of character a little bit, but I’ll talk to Moody.”

When asked about his interaction with Pepper, Samuel clarified, “I wasn’t talking to him. Nah, he just came over.” Pepper also shared his side, mentioning that Samuel was trying to rally the team. “He told the special teams group, ‘To lock in,’” Pepper added. “We know what our job is, and we got us.”

A Close Win for the 49ers

Despite the sideline drama, the 49ers managed to pull out the win, with Moody ultimately nailing the game-winning field goal. However, the incident raised questions about the emotional toll football can take on players, even in seemingly routine situations like missed field goals. For now, it looks like the team is moving past the frustration, with both Samuel and Pepper downplaying the altercation and focusing on the team's future.

As the 49ers prepare for their next matchup, the video of Samuel's outburst continues to circulate online, capturing the raw emotion that comes with playing in the NFL.