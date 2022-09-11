Viral Video shows Detroit Lions’ LB Malcolm Rodriguez hip tossing Eagles lineman

It has been a rough day for the Detroit Lions as the Philadelphia Eagles are pretty much doing whatever they want to but at least we got a fun highlight from rookie linebacker, Malcolm Rodriguez!

Watch as Rodriguez, who you may know as RODRIGO, hip tosses the 6-3, 295-pound Jason Kelce like he had no weight to him at all.

@malcolmlrod first hip toss in the NFL. And won’t be the last! pic.twitter.com/IJgufVdFuT — Chris Biggerstaff (@cbiggs424) September 11, 2022

Please enable JavaScript HBO Hard Knocks Loves Malcolm Rodriguez

Malcolm Rodriguez To Have ‘Pretty Big Role’ Vs. Eagles

Malcolm Rodriguez may have been picked in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft but that does not mean he is not going to have a role on the Detroit Lions in 2022. In fact, it is expected that Rodriguez (you may know him by Rodrigo) is going to have a big role.

If you have been following along with the Lions throughout training camp and especially if you have been watching HBO’s Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, you have most certainly heard Malcolm Rodriguez’s name a lot as he has been making quite the impact.

On Thursday, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn spoke to reporters and though he would not officially name Malcolm Rodriguez as the starter for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, he said he would have a “pretty big role.”

“He’s going to play, I can tell you that,” Aaron Glenn said on Wednesday. “He’s going to play a pretty big role.”

“Malcolm is a good player, but the thing is we other good players also,” Glenn said. “And all those guys deserve a chance to play. Barnes, Alex, Malcolm, Board. So I will tell you this: all those guys are going to be on the field, alright? At some point, some time, all of those guys are going to have a role. To me, you say ‘starting,’—all of those guys are going to play. It may be 20 plays a piece, it doesn’t matter. Doesn’t matter who’s out there first, at the end of the game, all of those guys are going to play what they deserve.”