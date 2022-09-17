With the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

Following the pick, some questioned the decision by Brad Holmes as Williams had just torn his ACL during the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game against Georgia.

During his first interview after being drafted by the Lions, Williams told reporters that his goal was to be ready to roll by the start of training camp.

As we know, that did not happen as the Lions placed him on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list.

During a recent interview, Lions interview Brad Holmes was not giving hints as to when Williams would return to action.

“You got to be a little conservative and on the safe side,” Holmes said. “We’re going to continue to be smart with him. We didn’t make the move for him just for year one. That’s a long-term one.”

Viral video shows Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams doing JaMo things

On August 10, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN released an article and he noted that when he went to Detroit Lions training camp in early August, Brad Holmes told him that Jameson Williams will not play in Week 1 but he would not disclose a timetable beyond that.

From Jeremy Fowler (ESPN):

Detroit is in zero rush with one of its top 2022 draft picks. General manager Brad Holmes said receiver Jameson Williams — who’s still on the non-football injury list while rehabbing a torn ACL — will not play Week 1, but the team isn’t publicly disclosing a timetable beyond that.

“We’re going to be very smart with him,” Holmes said. “He’s in a good place right now. It’s not going to be Week 1.”

“[Coach] Dan [Campbell] and I felt we were in a position to acquire a player like this and don’t need him for Day 1,” Holmes said. “It’s a long-term thing.”

Though we still don’t know for sure when Jameson Williams will suit up for the Detroit Lions, he recently posted the following video to his Instagram Story showing himself making cuts.

Check it out.

https://twitter.com/detsportsnation/status/1571180932098293769?s=20&t=7WFzpm4I0iNE7VZ0yjTbBQ