Viral video shows Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander throwing ‘Filthy’ 106ft changeup

Just when you thought you have seen it all…
During Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander threw what is arguably the worst pitch (that did not count) in Major League Baseball history.
Take a look as the umpire calls time just as Alexander is about to pitch and Alexander proceeds to throw the ball anyways and it does not end well.
Tyler Alexander, FILTHY 106ft changeup* 🤢@PitchingNinja pic.twitter.com/8RYgQ8FRRW
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 29, 2021