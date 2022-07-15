Viral video shows emotional Tiger Woods walking to 18th hole at St Andrews

Tiger Woods has completed his second round at The Open Championship at St Andrews and though things did not go as he had hoped, there is no question about it that he will never forget his walk up the 18th hole on Friday.

Take a listen as the crowd at St Andrews gives Woods a roaring ovation and Woods returns the love while getting emotional.

Woods finished at a +9 over his two rounds at The Open and he will not make the cut as he is currently tied for 150th place out of 156 golfers.

Listen to the crowd as an emotional @TigerWoods makes his way down the 18th at St Andrews. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/bEIAKIA8UY — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 15, 2022

Tiger Woods tips his cap to the fans at St Andrews.

Following his round, Woods acknowledged that this may have been his last Open at St Andrews.

“This might’ve been my last Open at St. Andrews.” – Tiger Woods pic.twitter.com/4Vx34SWmz2 — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) July 15, 2022

Here are some photos of Tiger Woods as he walks up the 18th hole at St Andrews.

Woods admitted that the love from the fans got to him on Friday and he reflected on coming back to St Andrews and what his future holds.

"The warmth and the ovation at 18… it got to me."@TigerWoods reflected on coming back to compete at St Andrews, and what his future holds for #TheOpen in the coming years. pic.twitter.com/sEoTW18QB0 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 15, 2022

Tiger Woods gets off to rough start at The Open at St Andrews

Here is what Tiger Woods had to say after shooting a 6-over 78 on Thursday.

“Well, probably [the] highest score as I could have shot,” Woods said. “[I] didn’t get off to a great start. … But in a round sometimes it just goes that way. It just goes one way and it never seems to come back, no matter how hard you fight.”

“I think I had maybe four or five three-putts [Thursday],” Woods said. “Just wasn’t very good on the greens and every putt I left short. I struggled with hitting the putts hard enough. They looked faster than what they were putting, and I struggled with it.”

Nation, do you think we have seen the last of Tiger Woods at St Andrews?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

