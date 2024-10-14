Viral Video Shows Female Dallas Cowboys Fan Puking While Lions Fan Does Gritty

The Detroit Lions absolutely dominated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, cruising to a 47-9 victory that left Cowboys fans feeling a bit queasy — literally. In a viral video making the rounds on social media, one unfortunate Cowboys fan, or “cowgirl,” as some are calling her, was seen puking in the stands at AT&T Stadium, overcome with what appeared to be the physical manifestation of her team's blowout loss.

Adding to the hilarity, a Lions fan, proudly sporting a No. 5 David Montgomery jersey, was captured on video doing the “Gritty” dance right past the nauseated Cowboys fan. The contrast of emotions between the two fans — pure joy from the Lions supporter and despair from the Cowboys faithful — perfectly encapsulated the mood in the stadium as Detroit continued its dominant 2024 campaign.

Detroit Lions fan hitting the Griddy on a Dallas Cowboys fan that was throwing up.



Diabolical 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9scx5Gzn6I — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) October 14, 2024

As the Lions head into Week 7 riding high, this viral moment serves as a humorous reminder of the stark difference between being a Lions fan and a Cowboys fan on a day when the scoreboard said it all.