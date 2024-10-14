fb
Monday, October 14, 2024
Detroit Lions

Viral Video Shows Female Dallas Cowboys Fan Puking While Lions Fan Does Gritty

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions absolutely dominated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, cruising to a 47-9 victory that left Cowboys fans feeling a bit queasy — literally. In a viral video making the rounds on social media, one unfortunate Cowboys fan, or “cowgirl,” as some are calling her, was seen puking in the stands at AT&T Stadium, overcome with what appeared to be the physical manifestation of her team's blowout loss.

Adding to the hilarity, a Lions fan, proudly sporting a No. 5 David Montgomery jersey, was captured on video doing the “Gritty” dance right past the nauseated Cowboys fan. The contrast of emotions between the two fans — pure joy from the Lions supporter and despair from the Cowboys faithful — perfectly encapsulated the mood in the stadium as Detroit continued its dominant 2024 campaign.

As the Lions head into Week 7 riding high, this viral moment serves as a humorous reminder of the stark difference between being a Lions fan and a Cowboys fan on a day when the scoreboard said it all.

