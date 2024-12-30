Viral Video Shows Gonzaga Team Plane Nearly Colliding With Jet Liner

A terrifying near-miss occurred over the weekend when a charter jet carrying the Gonzaga men’s basketball team came dangerously close to a collision with an outbound plane at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The close call, which was captured on video, took place on Friday as the Bulldogs' team plane was taxiing to its gate after landing. Meanwhile, a Delta flight was taking off on a nearby runway, and the two planes came alarmingly close to each other. In the footage, you can see how the planes nearly intersected, prompting air traffic controllers to immediately order the Zags' pilot to stop.

According to the university, the team members aboard the aircraft were unaware of the situation as it unfolded. Fortunately, the incident ended without any harm, and the university expressed its gratitude that everyone on board remained safe.

