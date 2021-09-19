Viral video shows greatest negative 4 yard kick return of all time

It is not very often that a play that results in negative yardage will end up going viral but that is exactly what happened on Saturday thanks to Missouri State DL Siale Suliafu.

Take a look as Suliafu, who is listed at 6-0, 295 lbs, manages to get his hands on a kickoff and then absolutely refuses to go down as he tosses opposing players off of him like they are rag dolls.

Somebody needs to show Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell this video!

This is the greatest -4 yard return you will ever see in your life. pic.twitter.com/nJScqKyjUE — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 19, 2021