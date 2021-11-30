Viral video shows LeBron James attempting and missing free throw vs. Pistons with his eyes closed

We all know that LeBron James wants to be Michael Jordan but this is just too much.

With just seconds remaining on the clock during the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent win over the Detroit Pistons, LeBron decided to imitate Jordan by shooting a free throw with his eyes closed.

“Ima shoot this with my eyes closed,” James said.

Yep, shoot and miss badly!

Check it out!

Did LeBron shoot this with his eyes closed? 🤔😂 (h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/ybueGxgMXn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 30, 2021