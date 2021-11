Welp, we don’t really know what to say about this one other than LeBron James was ‘feeling it’ after he hit a late-game three-pointer to give the Los Angeles Lakers a six-point lead over the Indiana Pacers.

Watch as James hits the three and then proceeds to grab his crotch as he runs down the court.

Classy, LeBron.

Bron's celebration after this three 😅 pic.twitter.com/I90ir2r1Um — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2021