fb
Thursday, January 23, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsViral Video Shows Lions Rookie Terrion Arnold Falling Down Flight of Stairs
Detroit Lions

Viral Video Shows Lions Rookie Terrion Arnold Falling Down Flight of Stairs

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is making headlines, but unfortunately not for his football skills. The young player recently shared a video of himself taking a tumble down a flight of stairs. The viral clip quickly gained attention online, with fans reacting in shock to the accident.

Terrion Arnold

While the video might have left viewers in disbelief, Arnold didn't post any updates on his condition, leading fans to assume that he's likely okay. After all, if he was seriously injured, it seems unlikely he would have shared the video himself. Regardless, it's a tough start to the offseason for the rookie.

As we await further updates, let's all hope Arnold is able to shake off the fall and come back stronger for the 2025 season!

Previous article
Jack Flaherty Weighs In On Potential Return To Detroit Tigers
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions