Viral Video Shows Lions Rookie Terrion Arnold Falling Down Flight of Stairs

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is making headlines, but unfortunately not for his football skills. The young player recently shared a video of himself taking a tumble down a flight of stairs. The viral clip quickly gained attention online, with fans reacting in shock to the accident.

While the video might have left viewers in disbelief, Arnold didn't post any updates on his condition, leading fans to assume that he's likely okay. After all, if he was seriously injured, it seems unlikely he would have shared the video himself. Regardless, it's a tough start to the offseason for the rookie.

As we await further updates, let's all hope Arnold is able to shake off the fall and come back stronger for the 2025 season!