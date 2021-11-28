Viral video shows Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson taking soul of Ohio State offensive lineman

by

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes on way to a 42-27 win and a big reason why was the play of Aidan Hutchinson, who had three sacks and many more pressures during the contest.

But the one play that has gone viral is when Hutchinson absolutely destroyed Ohio State offensive lineman, Thayer Munford.

Take a look as Hutch just runs right over Munford while trying to get to Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud.

No. 1 pick, anyone?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.