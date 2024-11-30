Viral Video Shows Michigan Staffer Ripping ‘Block M’ Flag From Ohio State Player

In the aftermath of Michigan's 13-10 upset win over Ohio State on Saturday, emotions were still running high, and a viral video has now surfaced showing just how intense the rivalry got. After the Wolverines’ victory, Michigan players attempted to plant their iconic Block M flag at midfield, a celebration of their hard-fought win. However, Ohio State linebacker Jack Sawyer quickly ripped the flag from the hands of a Michigan player, preventing the celebration from continuing.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes

But what happened next has quickly become the talk of social media: a Michigan staffer, likely looking to defend the team's honor, charged in and took the flag back from Sawyer. The viral video shows the staffer swiftly grabbing the flag from the Ohio State player, restoring the Block M flag to its rightful place.

Michigan tried to plant the flag again at midfield, Jack Sawyer ripped it off and threw it. pic.twitter.com/xpU0fWbVof — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) November 30, 2024

It’s a moment that has been met with cheers from Michigan fans, with some calling the staffer a “hero” for his swift action.

The video has gone viral, adding even more fuel to the fire of this heated rivalry. The brawl that ensued following the game, which saw both teams engage in a physical altercation, was wild enough. But this moment of a Michigan staffer snatching back the flag has made it a truly unforgettable day in college football history. The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State has certainly reached new heights, and this video is now etched into the lore of one of college football’s greatest rivalries.