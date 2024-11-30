fb
Sunday, December 1, 2024
U of M

Viral Video Shows Michigan Staffer Ripping ‘Block M’ Flag From Ohio State Player

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
In the aftermath of Michigan's 13-10 upset win over Ohio State on Saturday, emotions were still running high, and a viral video has now surfaced showing just how intense the rivalry got. After the Wolverines’ victory, Michigan players attempted to plant their iconic Block M flag at midfield, a celebration of their hard-fought win. However, Ohio State linebacker Jack Sawyer quickly ripped the flag from the hands of a Michigan player, preventing the celebration from continuing.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes

But what happened next has quickly become the talk of social media: a Michigan staffer, likely looking to defend the team's honor, charged in and took the flag back from Sawyer. The viral video shows the staffer swiftly grabbing the flag from the Ohio State player, restoring the Block M flag to its rightful place.

It’s a moment that has been met with cheers from Michigan fans, with some calling the staffer a “hero” for his swift action.

The video has gone viral, adding even more fuel to the fire of this heated rivalry. The brawl that ensued following the game, which saw both teams engage in a physical altercation, was wild enough. But this moment of a Michigan staffer snatching back the flag has made it a truly unforgettable day in college football history. The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State has certainly reached new heights, and this video is now etched into the lore of one of college football’s greatest rivalries.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
