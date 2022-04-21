Viral video shows Mike Tyson repeatedly punching man in head while on plane

According to a report from TMZ, former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson recently snapped on a fellow passenger who would not stop bothering him.

As you can see in the video below, Tyson lost his cool and started unloading on the passenger, who was bloodied.

Mike Tyson was caught on film punching another passenger in the face multiple times. The exact reason is unknown especially when Mike Tyson has been very docile for the past year's. Press play to watch the video via tmzsports#hiphop #rap #news #music #dopehiphopglobal #dhhg pic.twitter.com/T9refDrUYi — #DopeHipHopGlobal (@DopeHipHopGlob) April 21, 2022

TMZ Sports has learned … the incident all went down at around 10:30 PM PT as Tyson was slated to fly out of San Francisco International Airport to Florida.