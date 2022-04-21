in General Topic

Viral video shows Mike Tyson repeatedly punching man in head while on plane

Damn, Mike!

According to a report from TMZ, former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson recently snapped on a fellow passenger who would not stop bothering him.

As you can see in the video below, Tyson lost his cool and started unloading on the passenger, who was bloodied.

 

TMZ Sports has learned … the incident all went down at around 10:30 PM PT as Tyson was slated to fly out of San Francisco International Airport to Florida.
A witness on the plane says as he and his friend were boarding Tyson’s flight … the boxing legend was initially cool with them and the other passengers.

Video we obtained shows Tyson throwing a flurry of blows at the man, which you can see bloodied the passenger’s forehead. The witness says Mike walked off the plane just seconds later.
We’re told the man who was punched received medical attention and then went to the police over the incident. We’ve reached out to cops for comment, but so far, no word back yet.Click here to read the rest of the report

