Viral video shows NFL referee purposely contacting Bears player before throwing flag

If you happened to tune in for last night’s game between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers, you saw a play that should have one NFL official in hot water.

Take a look as referee Tony Corrente purposely leans into contact with Cassius Marsh of the Chicago Bears as he is running by.

Marsh was already being flagged for taunting the Steelers’ sideline after a key fourth-quarter sack of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Nation, what should the penalty be for Corrente?

Tony Corrente leaned into the contact and then held his flag toss like a walk off three pointer. What a joke pic.twitter.com/MhNlNVewJx — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 9, 2021