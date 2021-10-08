Viral video shows Seattle Seahawks mascot (a real hawk) landing on fans’ head

If you happened to tune in for last night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, you had a chance to see what was one of the weirdest NFL games of all time. Whether it was the head-scratching play calls made by both coaches, both Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson suffering injuries, or the double punt, it was an odd night of football.

But what really put this game over the top in terms of being crazy was when the Seahawks mascot, which just so happens to be a real hawk, decided it would be exciting to land on a fans’ head.

Check it out.

Props to the fan for remaining calm and not freaking out!