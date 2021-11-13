Viral video shows South Dakota stunning South Dakota State on unimaginable final play

If you love improbable finishes to football games, you are in the right spot.

Trailing 20-17 on the final play of the game, South Dakota absolutely stunned South Dakota with a final play Hail Mary that was tipped before it was caught for the game-winning touchdown.

Check it out as South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp launches the ball downfield and it is eventually caught by Jeremiah Webb for the amazing TD.

