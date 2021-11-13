Viral video shows South Dakota stunning South Dakota State on unimaginable final play

If you love improbable finishes to football games, you are in the right spot.
Trailing 20-17 on the final play of the game, South Dakota absolutely stunned South Dakota with a final play Hail Mary that was tipped before it was caught for the game-winning touchdown.
Check it out as South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp launches the ball downfield and it is eventually caught by Jeremiah Webb for the amazing TD.
RED STATE 📍#WeAreSouthDakota x #WEBEATSTATE🐾 pic.twitter.com/fqhB1PNUKl
— No. 17 South Dakota Football (@SDCoyotesFB) November 13, 2021