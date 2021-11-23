Viral video shows WWE superstar Seth Rollins being attacked by crazed fan

Whoa! You sure do not see this every day.

A scary situation took place on Monday Night Raw when WWE superstar Seth Rollins was attacked by a crazy fan following his match with Finn Balor.

Take a look as Rollins is walking to the locker room following his match when a crazy fan comes flying out of nowhere and attacks him.

As you can see, it took multiple security guards to finally get the fan off of Rollins. The fan was then arrested.

From TMZ:

WWE officials confirmed the attack was not fake at all … and said they were working with law enforcement to make sure the man “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously,” WWE officials said.

https://twitter.com/kash_vL/status/1462971785960472578?s=20

yo wtf i hate people pic.twitter.com/S5TZ8y3jAs — kim 🖤 (@realrampaigerr) November 23, 2021