James Franklin Lands New Head Coaching Gig

Virginia Tech is closing in on a major move. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Hokies are finalizing an agreement with James Franklin for him to become the school’s next head football coach.

Franklin, 53, brings a long track record of success. Across 15 seasons as a head coach at Vanderbilt and Penn State, he has compiled 128 career wins and built a reputation as one of the strongest recruiters and program-builders in the nation.

He most recently led Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinals last year, entering 2025 as one of the odds-on favorites to win the National Championship. But the season unraveled quickly. After a surprising 3–3 start, Penn State dismissed Franklin midseason, ending his decade-long run in State College.

A move to Virginia Tech would mark a major shift in the ACC landscape, giving the Hokies a proven but highly scrutinized leader with experience competing against college football’s elite.

Contract details and an official announcement are expected soon.