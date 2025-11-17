fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

James Franklin Lands New Head Coaching Gig

James Franklin James Franklin Virginia Tech hire

Virginia Tech is closing in on a major move. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Hokies are finalizing an agreement with James Franklin for him to become the school’s next head football coach.

James Franklin James Franklin Virginia Tech hire

Franklin, 53, brings a long track record of success. Across 15 seasons as a head coach at Vanderbilt and Penn State, he has compiled 128 career wins and built a reputation as one of the strongest recruiters and program-builders in the nation.

He most recently led Penn State to the College Football Playoff semifinals last year, entering 2025 as one of the odds-on favorites to win the National Championship. But the season unraveled quickly. After a surprising 3–3 start, Penn State dismissed Franklin midseason, ending his decade-long run in State College.

A move to Virginia Tech would mark a major shift in the ACC landscape, giving the Hokies a proven but highly scrutinized leader with experience competing against college football’s elite.

Contract details and an official announcement are expected soon.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments