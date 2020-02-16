31 F
Detroit
Sunday, February 16, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Visa issue delays arrival of Detroit Tigers 2nd baseman Jonathan Schoop

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Was Orlando’s Aaron Gordon robbed of Dunk Contest crown?

You be the judge! Derrick Jones Jr. took home the Dunk Contest crown on Saturday night, but should Orlando's...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings know GM Steve Yzerman is unafraid to “pull the trigger” on moves

The Detroit Red Wings unfortunately have the worst record in the NHL - by far. At 14-42-4 and with...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Sports site proposes hypothetical trade of Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford to division rival

By now, just about everybody and their mother has heard about the alleged trade rumors surrounding Detroit Lions quarterback...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

We sure hope you don’t believe in bad omens!

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

The Detroit Tigers will be without recently-signed 2nd baseman Jonathan Schoop for their first official, full-squad workout on Monday thanks to a Visa issue; his expected arrival in Lakeland is now slated for Wednesday.

The Curacao native is still awaiting a work visa, according to GM Al Avila.

- Advertisement -

He was signed by the Tigers this past December after slugging 23 home runs for the Minnesota Twins last season.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleFans accuse Pistons legend Isiah Thomas of being drunk during NBA Skills Challenge
Next articleSports site proposes hypothetical trade of Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford to division rival

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Was Orlando’s Aaron Gordon robbed of Dunk Contest crown?

You be the judge! Derrick Jones Jr. took home the Dunk Contest crown on Saturday night, but should Orlando's...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings know GM Steve Yzerman is unafraid to “pull the trigger” on moves

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings unfortunately have the worst record in the NHL - by far. At 14-42-4 and with a staggering -102 goal differential,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Sports site proposes hypothetical trade of Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford to division rival

Michael Whitaker - 0
By now, just about everybody and their mother has heard about the alleged trade rumors surrounding Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, which the team...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Visa issue delays arrival of Detroit Tigers 2nd baseman Jonathan Schoop

Michael Whitaker - 0
We sure hope you don't believe in bad omens! http://gty.im/1181527129 The Detroit Tigers will be without recently-signed 2nd baseman Jonathan Schoop for their first official, full-squad...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Fans accuse Pistons legend Isiah Thomas of being drunk during NBA Skills Challenge

Michael Whitaker - 0
Oh, Isiah! The Detroit Pistons legend who led the franchise to consecutive NBA titles in 1989 and 1990 was a guest at the NBA...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

10 Detroit Tigers ‘Unbreakable’ Single-Season Records

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
It all began for the Detroit Tigers on April 25, 1901, when they scored 10 runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to...
Read more

Astros’ P Justin Verlander speaks about sign-stealing scandal: ‘I wish I would have said more’ [Video]

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday, former Detroit Tigers and current Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander spoke to the media about the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Verlander said he...
Read more

Report: Detroit Tigers closing in on deal with OF Cameron Maybin

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Anthony Fenech, the Detroit Tigers are closing in on a deal with OF Cameron Maybin. https://twitter.com/anthonyfenech/status/1227633267257544705 Maybin, who is 32, batted...
Read more

Detroit Tigers pitchers, catchers report for Spring Training

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
We're officially one step closer to Detroit Tigers baseball. Pitchers and catchers have reported to Spring Training in Lakeland, Fl., with the rest of the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.