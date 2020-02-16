Visa issue delays arrival of Detroit Tigers 2nd baseman Jonathan Schoop

We sure hope you don’t believe in bad omens!

The Detroit Tigers will be without recently-signed 2nd baseman Jonathan Schoop for their first official, full-squad workout on Monday thanks to a Visa issue; his expected arrival in Lakeland is now slated for Wednesday.

The Curacao native is still awaiting a work visa, according to GM Al Avila.

According to Al Avila, Jonathan Schoop isn’t expected to arrive in camp until Tuesday or Wednesday. Visa issue. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) February 15, 2020

He was signed by the Tigers this past December after slugging 23 home runs for the Minnesota Twins last season.