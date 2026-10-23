There is no doubt the Detroit Lions will work the trade market for help on the defensive side of the football. Dan Graziano of ESPN handed them a name on Wednesday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea. A Vita Vea trade would answer a real need in the middle of Detroit’s defensive line, and it would put a sizable 2027 bill on general manager Brad Holmes’ desk.

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What Dan Graziano Said About a Vita Vea Trade

Asked in ESPN’s Week 7 buzz column to name a trade deadline sleeper nobody is talking about enough, Graziano went straight to Tampa.

“The Buccaneers are 1-5. Vea is 31 years old, and he and the team begrudgingly came to a compromise agreement on his contract during training camp. The Bucs didn’t act as if he was part of their long-term future, and if teams come looking for a big, run-stuffing defensive tackle, Tampa would be silly not to listen.

“He is on a minimum salary this year and is guaranteed $23 million for 2027, which would rank about 15th in terms of cap numbers for defensive tackles in the league. If you need interior D-line help right now and don’t mind paying Vea $23 million next season at age 32, why not call to see what it would take to get him out of Tampa?”

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) rushes as Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Vita Vea (50) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith (23) tackle during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit’s Defense Is Last in the NFL in Total Yards

If the Lions want to fix parts of the defense, there is no shortage of places to start. Through five games, Detroit has given up 107.0 yards per game on the ground and 404.4 yards per game overall. The run number ranks 15th in the league. The overall number ranks 32nd, the worst mark in the NFL, and Detroit is last in passing yards allowed as well at 297.4 per game.

Vea would fix a defensive tackle issue with Detroit’s roster. He would be a major upgrade over Tyleik Williams and a nice addition alongside Alim McNeill.

Vea has 13 tackles and two passes defensed in five games this season. Even at 31 years old, he is still effective and would be useful on a team that wants to be a contender.

It Might Cost the Lions a First- or Second-Round Pick

Vea is under team control for next season too, so it might cost Holmes either a first-round pick or a second-round pick. The issue is not the money for this season. The question is whether Detroit would want to take on his money for the 2027 season. If it were the same money as 2026, it would not be an issue for the Lions.

Because he will be 32 next year and be owed $23 million, that is something Detroit may have to think twice about before making a move for Vea. However, it would be malpractice if the Lions decided not to consider trading for him.