Vladimir Guerrero has three more sons coming and they all MASH the baseball [Videos]

When Vladimir Guerrero was a player, he was known to have one of the most-violent swings in the history of Major League Baseball.

Now, Guerrero’s son, Vladimir Jr. has burst onto the MLB scene with the Toronto Blue Jays and he is already one of the best home run hitters in baseball.

Well, guess what? Vladimir Sr. has three more sons who can absolutely mash. Two of those sons (Vladi Miguel and Pablo) are 15-years-old and Wilton is just 12.

Check out these videos.

Vladi Miguel Guerrero, 15, the left-handed hitter of the Guerrero dynasty!. He's son on Vladimir Guerrero Sr. pic.twitter.com/Qo7gH7SRLS — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 8, 2021

Pablo Guerrero, OF, 15 years old, the new version of Vladimir Guerrero Sr. https://t.co/iVYP8TFhrG pic.twitter.com/K3bcLL6bBw — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 8, 2021

Wilton Guerrero Jr., 12 years old! pic.twitter.com/YA3SOixJfh — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 8, 2021