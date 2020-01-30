29 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 30, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Voice of Detroit Lions says he is preparing call for Super Bowl

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Voice of Detroit Lions says he is preparing call for Super Bowl

It seems like the Detroit Lions are so far from winning a Super Bowl that it is pretty much...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Wayne Fontes reveals how many Super Bowls his Detroit Lions teams would have won with Matthew Stafford

Ever since he came to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has been a lightning rod amongst both the fans...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Graph shows golden opportunity for Detroit Lions to go from worst to first in NFC North

I am not going to lie. Heading into the 2019 season, I downed the Kool-Aid and I truly believed...
Read more
Arnold Powell

It seems like the Detroit Lions are so far from winning a Super Bowl that it is pretty much pointless to even think about it.

In fact, since winning the NFL Championship in 1957, the Lions have won just a single playoff game, which seems like it should be impossible.

Embed from Getty Images

One person who has thought about the Lions winning a Super Bowl is radio announcer, Dan Miller.

Miller, who called his 15th Thanksgiving Day Lions game this past November, said he not only has a call ready for if the Lions ever get to the Super Bowl, but he also has been working on a call for if they ever win it.

From Detroit Free Press:

“I 100% have the call for the NFC championship game. And I have done it hundreds of times in my car. And I absolutely know what I’m going to say and it’s just a matter when we finally get there that I don’t trip over myself cause I’ve done it so many times. The Super Bowl, it’s funny, I was kind of going through some stuff with some friends a couple weeks ago, and it kind of hit me. Cause I really never had anything for that. It was more just getting there, and then I started to think about that and I did jot something down. So I’ve had the NFC championship for quite a while. The Super Bowl is one that I kind of just started beating around and it kind of came to me recently and I’m like – I was actually at the gym and I thought, ‘You know what? That’s not bad.’ So I wrote it in my phone just to be sure.

“I am ready, and I’m definitely ready for the NFC championship game and if that happens, I’ll have two weeks to tune up for the Super Bowl. But I do believe that those are moments where you can think in advance about the historical perspective of what it would mean to the franchise, the city, the fans, and you can kind of have in your head what might happen. Now look, if you get a Saints-Vikings ending, everything kind of at that point goes out the window. But believe me, if you’re in this business and you work doing a team’s games, you dream about that. That is an absolute. That is something that, aside from the dream of having the job, it’s the dream of being a part of a moment like that.”

What do you think, Nation? Will Dan Miller ever get to use his calls?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceDave Birkett
ViaDetroit Free Press
Previous articleWayne Fontes reveals how many Super Bowls his Detroit Lions teams would have won with Matthew Stafford

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Voice of Detroit Lions says he is preparing call for Super Bowl

It seems like the Detroit Lions are so far from winning a Super Bowl that it is pretty much...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Wayne Fontes reveals how many Super Bowls his Detroit Lions teams would have won with Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell - 0
Ever since he came to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has been a lightning rod amongst both the fans and the media, both local...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Graph shows golden opportunity for Detroit Lions to go from worst to first in NFC North

Arnold Powell - 0
I am not going to lie. Heading into the 2019 season, I downed the Kool-Aid and I truly believed the Detroit Lions could make...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings recall trio of players from Grand Rapids Griffins

Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have recalled right wings Givani Smith and Filip Zadina and defenseman Dennis Cholowski from the AHL’s Grand...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers: Examining the trades of 2019

Shae Brophy - 0
2019 was not a very exciting year for the Detroit Tigers. The product on the field was atrocious, and the end of the season was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Wayne Fontes reveals how many Super Bowls his Detroit Lions teams would have won with Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Ever since he came to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has been a lightning rod amongst both the fans and the media, both local...
Read more

Graph shows golden opportunity for Detroit Lions to go from worst to first in NFC North

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
I am not going to lie. Heading into the 2019 season, I downed the Kool-Aid and I truly believed the Detroit Lions could make...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions decide on linebackers coach

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
It sounds like the Detroit Lions have decided on their next linebackers coach. According to a report from John Glennon, Tyrone McKenzie is leaving the...
Read more

Darius Slay reveals who he wants the Detroit Lions to select with No. 3 pick

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Thanks to their horrendous 3-12-1 record in 2019, the Detroit Lions earned themselves the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. http://gty.im/1187477906 On Wednesday, Darius...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.