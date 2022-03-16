Von Miller leaves Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams, signs with AFC team

Apparently, Von Miller wants nothing to do with “running it back” with Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Instead, Miller is reportedly getting a 6-year, $120 million deal to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

Ian Rapoport notes that the deal averages to be $17.5 million over the first four years.

Nation, do you think Miller has a better chance to win another Super Bowl by going to the Bills?

Von Miller gets a 6-year deal for $120M, source said. https://t.co/RC0Inwt2pc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022