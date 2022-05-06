in Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, General Topic

Vote reveals what fans believe is the greatest playoff moment in Detroit sports history

There are some great options to choose from

The Detroit sports scene is not exactly in a great spot as we speak but that does not mean that we do not have one of the greatest sports towns in the world.

And it certainly does not mean that we have not had some amazing moments throughout the years.

On Friday, the Stoney & Jansen with Heather show on 97.1 the Ticket tweeted out a poll in which they asked, “What is the greatest playoff moment in Detroit sports history?”

The options given were the following:

Steve Yzerman’s Game 7 OT Goal vs. the Blues

Magglio Ordonez’s walk-off home run vs. the Athletics

Tayshaun Prince’s epic block vs. the Pacers

The Red Wings chasing Patrick Roy in Game 7

As you can see below, the voting has ended and Magglio’s walk-off home run to send the Detroit Tigers to the World Series won with 41.4% of the vote.

As noted, Jon Jansen believes Kirk Gibson‘s home run off Goose Gossage should have been included in the vote.

Nation, what do you think is the greatest moment in Detroit sports playoff history?

