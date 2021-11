According to a report from Hector Gomez, Wander Franco has signed a 12-year, $233 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bob Nightengale adds that this is a record-setting deal for a player with less than one year of MLB service.

BREAKING NEWS: Wander Franco signed a 12 year / $223 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Rays.@z101digital @ZDeportes — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 23, 2021