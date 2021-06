Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday No. 1 overall prospect Wander Franco made his MLB debut with the Tampa Bay Rays and he sure did make it count by blasting a 3-run home run.

Take a look as Franco’s dad, who was in attendance, watches his son hit his first MLB home run.

Wander Franco’s dad watching his first MLB HR is so good ❤️👏 (via @RaysBaseball)pic.twitter.com/b2J9rmo5XB — FanSided (@FanSided) June 23, 2021