Thursday, December 19, 2024
Detroit Lions

Warde Manuel Grades Sherrone Moore’s First Season As Michigan’s Head Coach

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
While Michigan football’s 2024 season didn’t end with a playoff appearance, athletic director Warde Manuel expressed strong satisfaction with Sherrone Moore’s leadership in his first year as head coach. Despite a 7-5 record, Manuel sees Moore’s ability to guide the team through challenges and adversity as a clear sign of his leadership qualities.

Michigan HC Sherrone Moore

Moore's Leadership Through Adversity

In a recent appearance on Michigan’s “Conqur’ing Heroes” podcast with football radio analyst Jon Jansen, Manuel reflected on how Moore handled tough moments during the season. While the Wolverines had both high points and disappointments, Manuel was especially impressed by Moore’s resilience when things weren't going well for the team.

“You can really tell how people lead when things are not going like you want them to go,” Manuel said as quoted by MLive. “I was impressed with how he handled it with the team. More importantly, I was impressed in the motivation and the way the team continued to play hard.”

A Key Moment in the Ohio State Victory

One of the defining moments of the season came before Michigan’s thrilling victory over Ohio State. Manuel recalled how Moore motivated his team to prove the doubters wrong ahead of their biggest rivalry game. “Sherrone said, ‘Nobody except the people in this locker room believe that we can go to Columbus and win, and we have to show them that we believe and we can execute and go do it,’” Manuel shared. “He started that night, after that win, to get them to understand and believe.”

Manuel firmly believed that Moore’s leadership made all the difference in Michigan’s victory at Ohio State. “If he wasn’t a great leader of those young men, that game would have been totally different,” Manuel added. “And it wasn’t. I think people should understand how much he can motivate; how much he can coach. They saw it last year, and I think they really saw it this year. So I’m very proud of him and how he handled this year.”

Michigan AD Warde Manuel

High Marks for Handling Setbacks

Despite several games where Michigan struggled, Manuel stressed that the team’s effort was never lacking. “There were games where we didn’t play well, but it wasn’t because we weren’t playing hard,” Manuel explained. “We were just making mistakes. And it cost us games. You can go through the litany of different games and what happened along the way, but there were always bright, bright moments in the games that we lost, where you could see glimpses.”

In the end, Manuel gave Moore “high marks” for his performance in a difficult first season, signaling that there’s much to be optimistic about as Moore’s tenure as head coach moves forward.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
