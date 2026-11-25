Just one day after the University of Michigan backed out of its agreement to hire Trev Alberts as its next athletic director, another significant development has emerged in Ann Arbor. Current Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has reportedly agreed to remain in his position until the university finds his replacement.

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According to ESPN insiders Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel, Manuel informed his staff of the decision following a meeting with new University of Michigan president C. Cybele Raver. The development comes during a chaotic week for Michigan athletics, which has included plenty of backlash from Wolverines fans over the university’s handling of its athletic director search.

Warde Manuel Agrees to Remain Michigan Athletic Director

On Wednesday morning, Thamel reported on X that Manuel will continue leading Michigan’s athletic department while the university searches for his successor. The decision should provide some administrative continuity following the collapse of Michigan’s agreement with Alberts.

“Michigan AD Warde Manuel has agreed to stay in the job until the school finds a new athletic director,” Thamel reported. “He informed the staff this after meeting with new president C. Cybele Raver, sources tell me and @DanWetzel.”

Manuel previously agreed to a buyout of the remaining three years of his contract in July and was expected to step down at the end of 2026, according to the Associated Press. Wednesday’s development does not appear to change Michigan’s long-term plans to replace Manuel, but it does give the university additional time to identify its next athletic director.

Michigan’s Athletic Director Saga Continues

Michigan’s inability to finalize its agreement with Alberts has put the university in an uncomfortable position. Rather than welcoming a new athletic director, Michigan is continuing its search while dealing with the fallout from its decision to reverse course.

It remains unclear how long Manuel will remain in charge or whether Michigan has already identified additional candidates for the position. For now, however, it appears Manuel will be sticking around until the Wolverines find his replacement.