On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons, who finished with the worst record in the NBA during the 2022-23 season, had the best chance (along with two other teams) of winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. As you have probably heard by now, the Pistons ended up sliding all the way down to No. 5, causing many fans to say the lottery is rigged. According to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, he was in the room and saw the lottery unfold firsthand.

Key Points

Firsthand Witness: Omari Sankofa II, a reporter from the Detroit Free Press, claims to have been present in the drawing room during the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. He states that the draft order was determined more than an hour before the live broadcast and that he witnessed the entire process.

Lottery Process: According to Sankofa's account, the live broadcast where representatives from the teams sit on stage and await the results is primarily for show. The actual drawing takes place in a separate room with a lottery machine, and Sankofa provides a detailed description of what happened from the moment he entered the drawing room until the draft's conclusion.

Lottery Rigging: Sankofa's article addresses the speculation and claims of fans who were disappointed with the Detroit Pistons sliding down to the fifth pick despite having the best chance (along with two other teams) of securing the top pick. Sankofa's firsthand account aims to provide insight and shed light on the process, challenging the notion that the lottery was rigged.

Was the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery rigged? Answer revealed

On Wednesday morning, Sankofa put out an article answering the question, “Was the NBA Draft Lottery rigged?” Unless you are a conspiracy theorist, you already know the answer to that question.

- Advertisement -

“I was one of 19 reporters invited to the drawing room, where the lottery machine is located and the magic actually happens. Tuesday night's live broadcast, during which representatives from all 14 teams sit on stage and await the results, is all for show. The draft order was decided more than an hour before, and I watched the entire process,” Sankofa wrote.

Sankofa went on to talk about exactly what happened from the moment he entered the drawing room, until the conclusion of the draft. It is worth the read if you believe the lottery was rigged.